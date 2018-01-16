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PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 40,000,000
Solid waste : € 11,440,000
Energy : € 14,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 14,560,000
Signature date(s)
26/03/2019 : € 5,720,000
26/03/2019 : € 5,720,000
26/03/2019 : € 7,000,000
26/03/2019 : € 7,000,000
26/03/2019 : € 7,280,000
26/03/2019 : € 7,280,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/03/2019
20170750
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD PRIVATE EQUITY LUXEMBOURG SA,EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD PRIVATE EQUITY SA,PEARL ADVISORY SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure fund investing in environmental facilities such as wastewater treatment plants, energy efficiency facilities or waste-to energy infrastructure, by partnering with European mid-to-large corporates and municipalities.

The fund will contribute to the construction and operation of needed environmental infrastructure which will benefit the local residents, improving their quality of life. Waste-to-energy projects from the underlying investments will contribute to achieving climate change objectives, by reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions from waste and by substituting energy generated from fossil origin with renewable alternatives. Water and wastewater projects will support continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The following will be reviewed during appraisal: (i) details of the fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with relevant EU and national regulation as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, and (ii) the capacity of the fund manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts.

The fund will invest in (i) private sector in Europe and (ii) public and utilities sector and concession projects in Europe. For the investment in the public and utilities sector and concession projects, the Bank will require the fund manager to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the fund have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation [Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
21/09/2018 - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241496378
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170750
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82783526
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170750
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86397801
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170750
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Energy, Water, sewerage, Solid waste
Countries
France, EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Data sheet
PEARL ENVIRONMENTAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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