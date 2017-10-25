ITALGAS NETWORK UPGRADE

Summary sheet
The project is part of the promoter's on-going investment programme to upgrade and extend its gas distribution networks. The project includes (i) pipeline replacements (ii) extension of the networks with the associated connections and metering (iii) installation of smart meters and (iv) other supplementary investments to optimise and increase the efficiency of network management.
The project will contribute to improvements in security, safety and reliability of gas supply. The planned investments are aligned with the requirements of the regulatory framework, and should increase network and community safety, improving reliability and reducing the occurrence of leakages.
Based on their technical characteristics, the planned gas distribution system investment schemes most likely will not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project schemes are expected to have minimal environmental impact. The typically anticipated impacts are mainly temporary and relate to construction works. These impacts can usually be well managed by appropriate measures taken by the construction company in order to avoid unacceptable nuisance to other parties and the public.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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