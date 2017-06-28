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AFRICA FOOD SECURITY FUND (AFSF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,486,980.4
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 2,497,396.08
Services : € 3,746,094.12
Industry : € 6,243,490.2
Signature date(s)
28/06/2022 : € 2,497,396.08
28/06/2022 : € 3,746,094.12
28/06/2022 : € 6,243,490.2
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFRICA FOOD SECURITY FUND (AFSF)
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2022
20170443
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFRICA FOOD SECURITY FUND (AFSF)
Databank Investment Partners
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 85 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity participation in agricultural investment fund with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) companies across the Sub-Saharan agriculture sector spanning the entire food value chain from primary to tertiary services. The fund is a successor fund to the African Agriculture Fund-SME Fund launched in 2012, as the first pan-African SME fund to invest across the agriculture value chain.

The overall objective of the fund is to improve Africa's food value chain through the provision of growth capital.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The fund will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
17/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFRICA FOOD SECURITY FUND (AFSF)
Related projects
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFRICA FOOD SECURITY FUND (AFSF)
Publication Date
17 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79299375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170443
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFRICA FOOD SECURITY FUND (AFSF)
Other links
Summary sheet
AFRICA FOOD SECURITY FUND (AFSF)
Data sheet
AFRICA FOOD SECURITY FUND (AFSF)
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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