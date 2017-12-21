Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LED LAMPS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2017 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LED LAMPS RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
5 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2017
20170355
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LED LAMPS RDI
LEDVANCE GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 187 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The program concerns the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities carried out in the field of lamps and luminaires based on Light Emitting Diodes (LED) mainly for the mass market. The research specifically focuses on: - a wider application of the LED technology; - further cost reductions and the increased usability of such products for the replacement of existing less efficient lamps; - new luminaires and innovative lighting solutions for smart applications.

The key focus of the research is on a wider application of the LED technology, further cost reductions and the increased usability of such products for the replacement of existing less efficient lamps, new luminaires and innovative lighting solutions for smart applications.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LED LAMPS RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LED LAMPS RDI
Publication Date
27 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79380684
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170355
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LED LAMPS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
LED LAMPS RDI
Data sheet
LED LAMPS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications