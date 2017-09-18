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VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 28,600,000
France : € 81,400,000
Industry : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/04/2018 : € 28,600,000
16/04/2018 : € 81,400,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION
Related public register
08/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION - Etude d'Impact

Summary sheet

Release date
18 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/04/2018
20170238
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VALLOUREC RDI DIGITALIZATION AND INVESTMENTS
VALLOUREC SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing Vallourec's European RDI in the context of their competitiveness plan covering the years 2017 - 2020. The project comprises product and process RDI, including digitalization activities, as well as related RDI capital expenditures.

The project covers the promoter's RDI operational and capital expenditures related to steel tubes and pipes manufacturing. The project's RDI activities are carried out in the fields of (i) development of new tubular solutions and (ii) manufacturing and product digitalization.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns RDI expenditures to be carried out in existing industrial facilities already authorized for such purpose and are therefore not expected requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Related documents
08/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION
08/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION - Etude d'Impact

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION
Publication Date
8 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76704830
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170238
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
8 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79679746
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170238
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION
Related public register
08/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION - Etude d'Impact
Other links
Summary sheet
VALLOUREC RDI DIGITALIZATION AND INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
VALLOUREC RDI INVESTMENTS AND DIGITALIZATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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