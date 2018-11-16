MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project consists of a framework loan under the Resilience Initiative to support the construction of water supply and sewers systems in municipalities impacted by migrants or severe floods crises.
The project aims at the improvement of water and sanitation services in Serbia, with a focus on access to drinking water supply, access to sanitation, building institutional capacity, improving environmental protection, and achieving sustainability of sector financing. The project will address water and sanitation needs in numerous municipalities in Serbia through financing of a series of small-scale projects.
The schemes are expected to have minor environmental impacts during construction and no negative residual impacts in the operational phase. Most schemes will be located in a consolidated urban environment and on the existing main routes of water mains and sewers and in the premises of existing facilities or their vicinity. Therefore, the schemes are not likely to have negative impacts on nature conservation areas.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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