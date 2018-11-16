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MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 50,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/07/2019 : € 10,000,000
7/05/2019 : € 40,000,000
(*) Including a € 10,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/05/2019
20170147
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK
PUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OFFICE - REPUBLIC OF SERBIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan under the Resilience Initiative to support the construction of water supply and sewers systems in municipalities impacted by migrants or severe floods crises.

The project aims at the improvement of water and sanitation services in Serbia, with a focus on access to drinking water supply, access to sanitation, building institutional capacity, improving environmental protection, and achieving sustainability of sector financing. The project will address water and sanitation needs in numerous municipalities in Serbia through financing of a series of small-scale projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes are expected to have minor environmental impacts during construction and no negative residual impacts in the operational phase. Most schemes will be located in a consolidated urban environment and on the existing main routes of water mains and sewers and in the premises of existing facilities or their vicinity. Therefore, the schemes are not likely to have negative impacts on nature conservation areas.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK
Publication Date
7 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87770211
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170147
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK
Other links
Summary sheet
MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK
Data sheet
MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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