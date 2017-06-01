RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2020

Summary sheet
The project consists of the renewal of part of the tramway fleet of operator Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH (RNV), providing public transport services in the Rhine-Neckar region around the cities of Heidelberg, Mannheim and Ludwigshafen am Rhein, straddling the Federal States of Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Pfalz and Hessen in Germany.
The project aims to enable sustainable and resource-efficient transport by improving comfort and energy efficiency and reducing noise emissions thanks to the replacement of old trams with new and better tram rolling stock.
The construction of the new tram rolling stock does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive since it will take place in the manufacturer's plants. If the project includes the construction of depots, then compliance with the EIA Directive will be assessed and, if needed, the Bank's loan will be conditional to obtaining the necessary environmental screening decisions, approvals or permits. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the new trams' improved energy efficiency.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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