Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2020

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 153,750,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 153,750,000
Transport : € 153,750,000
Signature date(s)
22/05/2025 : € 21,250,000
5/06/2018 : € 132,500,000
Other links
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2020

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/06/2018
20170020
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2020
Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 154 million
EUR 265 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the renewal of part of the tramway fleet of operator Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH (RNV), providing public transport services in the Rhine-Neckar region around the cities of Heidelberg, Mannheim and Ludwigshafen am Rhein, straddling the Federal States of Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Pfalz and Hessen in Germany.

The project aims to enable sustainable and resource-efficient transport by improving comfort and energy efficiency and reducing noise emissions thanks to the replacement of old trams with new and better tram rolling stock.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction of the new tram rolling stock does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive since it will take place in the manufacturer's plants. If the project includes the construction of depots, then compliance with the EIA Directive will be assessed and, if needed, the Bank's loan will be conditional to obtaining the necessary environmental screening decisions, approvals or permits. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the new trams' improved energy efficiency.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2020

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2020
Publication Date
16 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76505760
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170020
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2020
Other links
Summary sheet
RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2020
Data sheet
RHEIN-NECKAR-TRAM 2020

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications