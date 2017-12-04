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CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 145,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 145,000,000
Industry : € 145,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/01/2018 : € 145,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
4 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/01/2018
20160931
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND
GRUPA AZOTY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 145 million
EUR 296 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The investment programme includes the upgrade of the promoter's existing production facilities and RDI activities aiming at increased efficiency and securing an environmentally sustainable production.

This is an extensive long-term investment to optimise the promoter's production processes and reduce production costs, while improving environmental performance and energy efficiency. These measures will contribute to strengthen the company's image on the market by optimising its product offer of fertilisers and plastics and respond to the growing demand in Poland for higher value-added plastics from the automotive and other sectors employing structural fibres. The project is located in less-developed EU regions, and is therefore eligible under Article 309 points a) projects for developing less-developed regions (economic and social cohesion) and c) common interest (improvement of environmental performance).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is conducted within existing industrial sites and in compliance with Best Available Technology (BAT). All components fall under annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU as it relates to changes or extensions of already authorised activities. It is thus up to the relevant competent authorities to decide upon the requirement of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA process, status and decisions will be verified in detail during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. Procedures followed will be verified during appraisal.

Related documents
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND
Publication Date
27 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78780804
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160931
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237598716
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160931
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND
Data sheet
CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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