CHEMICAL UPGRADE PROGRAMME POLAND

Summary sheet
The investment programme includes the upgrade of the promoter's existing production facilities and RDI activities aiming at increased efficiency and securing an environmentally sustainable production.
This is an extensive long-term investment to optimise the promoter's production processes and reduce production costs, while improving environmental performance and energy efficiency. These measures will contribute to strengthen the company's image on the market by optimising its product offer of fertilisers and plastics and respond to the growing demand in Poland for higher value-added plastics from the automotive and other sectors employing structural fibres. The project is located in less-developed EU regions, and is therefore eligible under Article 309 points a) projects for developing less-developed regions (economic and social cohesion) and c) common interest (improvement of environmental performance).
The project is conducted within existing industrial sites and in compliance with Best Available Technology (BAT). All components fall under annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU as it relates to changes or extensions of already authorised activities. It is thus up to the relevant competent authorities to decide upon the requirement of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The EIA process, status and decisions will be verified in detail during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. Procedures followed will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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