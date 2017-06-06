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NORMANDIE MATERIEL ROULANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 520,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 520,000,000
Transport : € 520,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2019 : € 100,000,000
18/01/2018 : € 140,000,000
27/05/2021 : € 280,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORMANDIE MATERIEL ROULANT

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/01/2018
20160845
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORMANDIE MATERIEL ROULANT
REGION NORMANDIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 520 million
EUR 1260 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Acquisition de matériel roulant destiné aux dessertes ferroviaires Intercités sur les axes Paris-Rouen-Le Havre et Paris-Caen-Cherbourg/Trouville-Deauville de la Région Normandie avec certaines adaptations des infrastructures ferroviaires

L'opération s'inscrit dans les orientations des Schémas Régionaux des Infrastructures et des Transports (SRIT) des ex-régions Haute-Normandie et Basse-Normandie. Le nouveau matériel roulant va remplacer le matériel roulant existant, qui a atteint la fin de sa durée de vie économique, et permettra de proposer aux usagers une solution plus capacitaire et adaptée aux marchés de voyageurs identifiés sur le territoire.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le matériel roulant ferroviaire ne relève pas de l'Annexe I ou de l'Annexe II de la directive 2011/92/UE concernant l'évaluation des incidences de certains projets publics et privés sur l'environnement. Le besoin d'une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) des composantes d'infrastructures et de ceux associées au projet (dépôts et ateliers de maintenance, etc), ainsi que d'une évaluation selon la directive Habitats, sera étudié et et l'EIE réalisée, le cas échéant, au cours de l'instruction. Les modalités de gestion et de retraitement du matériel ancien seront également vérifiées durant l'instruction. Une analyse plus détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera consolidée lors de l'instruction finale du projet.

En tant qu'autorité publique des transports, la Région Normandie est tenue de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publics, en conformité avec les textes du droit français, issus de la transposition des directives communautaires. La conformité avec la réglementation sera évaluée de manière plus approfondie pendant l'instruction du projet.

Related documents
19/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORMANDIE MATERIEL ROULANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORMANDIE MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
19 Dec 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76166100
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160845
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORMANDIE MATERIEL ROULANT
Other links
Summary sheet
NORMANDIE MATERIEL ROULANT
Data sheet
NORMANDIE MATERIEL ROULANT

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Related publications