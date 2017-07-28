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ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 165,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 14,850,000
France : € 14,850,000
Germany : € 135,300,000
Industry : € 165,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/05/2017 : € 14,850,000
17/05/2017 : € 14,850,000
17/05/2017 : € 135,300,000
Other links
Related public register
22/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/07/2017
20160832
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI
ADIENT GERMANY LTD UND CO KG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 401 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of research, development and innovation (RDI) expenditures in the vehicle seating business. The project will be implemented in several locations all over Europe, mainly in Germany.

The project covers European R&D expenditures related to weight reduction, safety improvement and other performance-related aspects of seats that the promoter develops for the light vehicle automotive industry, as well as for other transport sectors such as commercial vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended) and are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope. Therefore it is very unlikely that any part of the project would require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The environmental details of the project will be reviewed during the project's appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

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Related documents
22/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Publication Date
22 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72853167
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160832
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147075643
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160832
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
France
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Data sheet
ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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