ADIENT AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Summary sheet
The project consists of research, development and innovation (RDI) expenditures in the vehicle seating business. The project will be implemented in several locations all over Europe, mainly in Germany.
The project covers European R&D expenditures related to weight reduction, safety improvement and other performance-related aspects of seats that the promoter develops for the light vehicle automotive industry, as well as for other transport sectors such as commercial vehicles.
R&D activities are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended) and are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope. Therefore it is very unlikely that any part of the project would require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The environmental details of the project will be reviewed during the project's appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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