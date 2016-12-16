Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's investments in Italy to migrate its Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) network from WiMAX to future-proof LTE Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology, and to expand its coverage of Italian households from 45% (at the end of 2015) to at least 70% by end of 2018.
The project will allow the promoter to expand its existing network from circa 45% to at least 70% of the Italian households and to improve the quality of the broadband network by transitioning from WiMAX to the advanced LTE technology.
The installation of wireless telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU as amended and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Documents
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