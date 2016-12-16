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BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 60,000,000
Telecom : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/01/2018 : € 30,000,000
22/01/2018 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS

Summary sheet

Release date
16 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/01/2018
20160438
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS
LINKEM SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 291 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Italy to migrate its Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) network from WiMAX to future-proof LTE Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology, and to expand its coverage of Italian households from 45% (at the end of 2015) to at least 70% by end of 2018.

The project will allow the promoter to expand its existing network from circa 45% to at least 70% of the Italian households and to improve the quality of the broadband network by transitioning from WiMAX to the advanced LTE technology.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of wireless telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU as amended and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
11/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS
Publication Date
11 May 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68958222
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160438
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS
Publication Date
10 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92824573
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160438
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS
Other links
Summary sheet
BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS
Data sheet
BROADBAND WIRELESS ACCESS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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