PLOCK MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Industry - Construction
Financing of small and medium-sized municipal investment schemes in the city of Plock, Poland, relating mainly to: municipal transport infrastructures; urban renewal and planning; environment; cultural, educational, recreational and healthcare facilities; municipal housing; public buildings and related infrastructure. The investment will be carried out within the period 2016-2020.
The city of Plock is located approximately 110 km northwest of Warsaw, within the Wojewodztwo Mazowieckie (NUTS II) region, which is classified as 'more developed' under EU cohesion policy. As of June 2015, Plock had a population of 121,879. The economy of Plock is primarily dependent on the petrochemical industry but also incorporates machinery, clothing and food production. The project will concern the financing of investments in the period 2016 to 2020 by the city of Plock in public infrastructure and services, encompassing the areas of transport, sports and recreation, urban regeneration, social services, education, environmental protection, public utilities, housing and cultural heritage. The largest component of the investments relate to the upgrade of the city's streets including resurfacing and the parallel provision of infrastructure such as surface water drainage infrastructure.
It is a requirement that all schemes under the project be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation and the promoter has identified those sub-projects for which it considers an EIA is required. Should any sub-project have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. These matters will be clarified during the appraisal. Compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC as amended) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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