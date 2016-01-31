CZ INITIATIVE FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY & OTHER PRIO

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Unfunded risk-sharing structure to enhance lending capacity of Ceska Sporitelna in favour of mid-caps (but not excluding other eligible corporates) in order to accelerate the pace of underlying investments in some key priority areas (such as energy, energy efficiency, research, development and innovation (RDI)) and others, such as agriculture. The operation will be structured as linked (new portfolio risk sharing).
The operation is designed to accelerate lending towards eligible corporates, primarily focusing on renewable energy and energy efficiency. The transaction will be structured as a linked guarantee issued by the EIB in favour of Ceska sporitelna, on a loan-by-loan basis. The guarantee will allow Ceska sporitelna to increase its risk-taking capacity to build a portfolio of new financing targeting energy, energy efficiency and other priorities.
The guaranteed loans shall comply with EU policies, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement.
The guaranteed loans shall comply with EU policies, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.