PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP

The project will finance the construction of 2 sections of the Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda, a long awaited toll motorway in the northern area of Milan in the Region of Lombardy. The project is part of the comprehensive TEN-T road network and is also classified by the Italian Inter-Ministerial Committee for Economic Planning (Comitato Interministeriale per la Programmazione Economica- CIPE) as strategic infrastructure of major national interest since 2001. The new infrastructure will provide improved connectivity in a highly urbanized and industrialized area, thereby eliminating bottlenecks, optimizing traffic flows and reducing average trip distance. The project addresses two market failures, namely, accessibility and efficiency. The markets also fail to provide adequate funds for such kind of projects due to its investment size, the long construction period and exposure to traffic risk, exacerbated by current uncertainties on economic recovery post-Covid. Against this background, the EIB support to the project, through a loan with a longer tenor than otherwise available on the market, would accelerate its implementation. The EIB funding, alongside the National Promotional Bank's funding, would also send a strong signal to the market about its financial viability, contributing not only to crowding-in other financiers but also to the successful closing of the operation, due to the material size of the overall financing package.