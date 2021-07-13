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PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 544,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 544,000,000
Transport : € 544,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/08/2021 : € 200,000,000
31/08/2021 : € 344,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP - Link to Promoter's website for EIA

Summary sheet

Release date
13 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/08/2021
20160045
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP
AUTOSTRADA PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 544 million
EUR 2111 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the design, building, operation and maintenance of the stretches B2 and C of the Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda toll motorway, including complementary roads, running through the provinces of Milan, Monza-Brianza and Bergamo in the Lombardy Region.

The project is part of Phase 2 of the A36 toll motorway included in the Pedemontana Lombarda concession. The project is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and part of the northern outer bypass of Milan. The main objective is to shift traffic out of the Milan urban area, thereby reducing congestion and increasing road safety.

Additionality and Impact

The project will finance the construction of 2 sections of the Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda, a long awaited toll motorway in the northern area of Milan in the Region of Lombardy. The project is part of the comprehensive TEN-T road network and is also classified by the Italian Inter-Ministerial Committee for Economic Planning (Comitato Interministeriale per la Programmazione Economica- CIPE) as strategic infrastructure of major national interest since 2001. The new infrastructure will provide improved connectivity in a highly urbanized and industrialized area, thereby eliminating bottlenecks, optimizing traffic flows and reducing average trip distance. The project addresses two market failures, namely, accessibility and efficiency. The markets also fail to provide adequate funds for such kind of projects due to its investment size, the long construction period and exposure to traffic risk, exacerbated by current uncertainties on economic recovery post-Covid. Against this background, the EIB support to the project, through a loan with a longer tenor than otherwise available on the market, would accelerate its implementation. The EIB funding, alongside the National Promotional Bank's funding, would also send a strong signal to the market about its financial viability, contributing not only to crowding-in other financiers but also to the successful closing of the operation, due to the material size of the overall financing package.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA). EIA studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued environmental decisions. Compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EC, as amended) and other relevant environmental legislation is to be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2014/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP - Link to Promoter's website for EIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP
Publication Date
4 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141821175
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160045
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP - Link to Promoter's website for EIA
Publication Date
17 Jul 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144071561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160045
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP - Link to Promoter's website for EIA
Other links
Summary sheet
PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP
Data sheet
PEDEMONTANA LOMBARDA TOLL MOTORWAY PPP

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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