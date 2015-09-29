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FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 450,000,000
Energy : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/05/2020 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact valant - Etude d'incidences au titre de la loi sur l'eau
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet mammifères
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Synthèse des données Chiroptères
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Rapport- chauve souris
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Présentation du programme
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet paysager
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Présentation du programme
Related public register
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Fascisule B2
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude des mammifères marins
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Dossier de demande de concession d'utilisation du domaine public maritime en dehors des ports
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Cahier des expertises
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact sur les mammifères marins
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact acoustique sous marine
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etudes spécifiques
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - raccordement électrique
Related public register
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etat initial, effets, impacts et mesures
Related public register
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Annexes Volume 2
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude d'impact - Volet halieutique
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Rapport avifaune
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP -Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'Impact hydrologique et sédimentaire
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etat initial de l'ichtyofaune et de la ressource halieutique - Rapport été 2013
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etudes du milieu marin - Analyses de sédiment et d'eau
Related public register
28/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Résumé non-technique - Fécamp
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Analyse des impacts sur le Goéland marin (Larus marinus)
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Sommaire
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Dossier de demande d'autorisation
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etat initial de l'ichtyofaune et de la ressource halieutique - Rapport hiver 2014
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet portuaire
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Bilan Carbone
Related public register
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Rapport surveillance
Related public register
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Annexes
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Evaluation des incidences Natura 2000
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Etude d'impact acoustique
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etat initial de l'ichtyofaune et de la ressource halieutique - Rapport printemps 2013
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Photomontages
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Dossier sommaire
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet programme
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact acoustique
Related public register
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Additif
Related public register
28/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Résumé non-technique - Saint Nazaire
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Méthodologie - Répulsion et suivi des mammifères marins
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Examen des évaluations d'impact de Larus marinus et Puffinus mauretanicus
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Bilan Carbone
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet avifaune
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact et d'incidences - Atlas Cartographique
Related public register
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'Impact hydrologique et sédimentaire - Impact sur la qualité de l'eau
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Dossier d'evaluation des incidences Natura 2000
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude hydrodynamisme - hydrosédimentaire
Related public register
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Etude d'impact
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude du programme
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Etude Paysagère
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Analyse des impacts sur le Puffin des Baléares (Puffin mauretanicus)
Related public register
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Fascicule B1
Related public register
01/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP
Related EFSI register
14/07/2020 - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP

Summary sheet

Release date
14 February 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2020
20150929
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),EDF RENOUVELABLES SA,ENBRIDGE INC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1965 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Design, build, maintain and operate two offshore windfarms: Saint-Nazaire and Fécamp - 480MW and 498MW, 12km off the French coast in both cases.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the Bank's transversal priority objectives for energy-sector lending related to renewable energy sources and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, leaving it to the competent authority to decide on the need for an EIA. In line with the French national environmental law (Code de l'Environnement), both wind farms and their grid connection facilities have undergone a full EIA. The environmental permits were issued in the first half of 2016 for both wind farms. The Bank will assess the compliance of the authorization procedure with the relevant EU directives and other environmental aspects of the project during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact valant - Etude d'incidences au titre de la loi sur l'eau
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet mammifères
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Synthèse des données Chiroptères
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Rapport- chauve souris
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Présentation du programme
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet paysager
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Présentation du programme
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Fascisule B2
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude des mammifères marins
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Dossier de demande de concession d'utilisation du domaine public maritime en dehors des ports
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Cahier des expertises
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact sur les mammifères marins
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact acoustique sous marine
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etudes spécifiques
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - raccordement électrique
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etat initial, effets, impacts et mesures
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Annexes Volume 2
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude d'impact - Volet halieutique
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Rapport avifaune
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP -Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'Impact hydrologique et sédimentaire
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etat initial de l'ichtyofaune et de la ressource halieutique - Rapport été 2013
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etudes du milieu marin - Analyses de sédiment et d'eau
28/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Résumé non-technique - Fécamp
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Analyse des impacts sur le Goéland marin (Larus marinus)
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Sommaire
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Dossier de demande d'autorisation
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etat initial de l'ichtyofaune et de la ressource halieutique - Rapport hiver 2014
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet portuaire
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Bilan Carbone
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Rapport surveillance
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Annexes
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Evaluation des incidences Natura 2000
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Etude d'impact acoustique
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etat initial de l'ichtyofaune et de la ressource halieutique - Rapport printemps 2013
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Photomontages
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Dossier sommaire
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet programme
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact acoustique
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Additif
28/02/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Résumé non-technique - Saint Nazaire
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Méthodologie - Répulsion et suivi des mammifères marins
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Examen des évaluations d'impact de Larus marinus et Puffinus mauretanicus
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Bilan Carbone
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet avifaune
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact et d'incidences - Atlas Cartographique
27/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'Impact hydrologique et sédimentaire - Impact sur la qualité de l'eau
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Dossier d'evaluation des incidences Natura 2000
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude hydrodynamisme - hydrosédimentaire
28/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Etude d'impact
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude du programme
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Etude Paysagère
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Analyse des impacts sur le Puffin des Baléares (Puffin mauretanicus)
01/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Fascicule B1
01/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP
14/07/2020 - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact valant - Etude d'incidences au titre de la loi sur l'eau
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86538586
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet mammifères
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86505726
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Synthèse des données Chiroptères
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86509750
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Rapport- chauve souris
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82877500
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Présentation du programme
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82721231
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet paysager
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86542441
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Présentation du programme
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86512860
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Fascisule B2
Publication Date
28 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83076020
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude des mammifères marins
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82878895
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Dossier de demande de concession d'utilisation du domaine public maritime en dehors des ports
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82741450
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Cahier des expertises
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86542824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact sur les mammifères marins
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86542526
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact acoustique sous marine
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86500432
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etudes spécifiques
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86541566
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - raccordement électrique
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86538380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etat initial, effets, impacts et mesures
Publication Date
28 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82872619
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Annexes Volume 2
Publication Date
28 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83075843
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude d'impact - Volet halieutique
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82870683
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Rapport avifaune
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82872002
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP -Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'Impact hydrologique et sédimentaire
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86542920
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etat initial de l'ichtyofaune et de la ressource halieutique - Rapport été 2013
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86542322
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etudes du milieu marin - Analyses de sédiment et d'eau
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86539075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Résumé non-technique - Fécamp
Publication Date
28 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86505265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Analyse des impacts sur le Goéland marin (Larus marinus)
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82868469
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Sommaire
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82741449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Dossier de demande d'autorisation
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82714087
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etat initial de l'ichtyofaune et de la ressource halieutique - Rapport hiver 2014
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86537464
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet portuaire
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86539949
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Bilan Carbone
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86542613
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Rapport surveillance
Publication Date
28 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82873750
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Annexes
Publication Date
28 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83073478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Evaluation des incidences Natura 2000
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82763523
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Etude d'impact acoustique
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82871486
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etat initial de l'ichtyofaune et de la ressource halieutique - Rapport printemps 2013
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86541874
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Photomontages
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86501323
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Dossier sommaire
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86541359
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet programme
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86542323
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact acoustique
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86514363
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Additif
Publication Date
28 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83075203
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Résumé non-technique - Saint Nazaire
Publication Date
28 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83076834
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Méthodologie - Répulsion et suivi des mammifères marins
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82763432
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Examen des évaluations d'impact de Larus marinus et Puffinus mauretanicus
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82872512
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Bilan Carbone
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82873007
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact - Volet avifaune
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86540761
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'impact et d'incidences - Atlas Cartographique
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86541875
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp - Etude d'Impact hydrologique et sédimentaire - Impact sur la qualité de l'eau
Publication Date
27 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86542440
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Dossier d'evaluation des incidences Natura 2000
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82721131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude hydrodynamisme - hydrosédimentaire
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82878894
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Raccordement électrique - Etude d'impact
Publication Date
28 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83068745
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Etude du programme
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82721232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Etude Paysagère
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82877402
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Analyse des impacts sur le Puffin des Baléares (Puffin mauretanicus)
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82877401
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP - Parc éolien de Saint-Nazaire - Fascicule B1
Publication Date
1 Mar 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82721903
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
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Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP
Publication Date
1 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85490617
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150929
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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scoreboard - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP
Publication Date
14 Jul 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
92129793
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20150929
Last update
14 Jul 2020
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
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Link to source
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Other links
Summary sheet
FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP
Data sheet
FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - SAINT NAZAIRE & FECAMP

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