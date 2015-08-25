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HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 140,000,000
Energy : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2017 : € 57,000,000
12/12/2017 : € 83,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA - Link to website of Competent Authority for ESIA documentation
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA

Summary sheet

Release date
28 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/03/2017
20150825
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA
Private Company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 333 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project is an investment programme that comprises investment schemes in the production and distribution of electricity in Styria, Austria. The electricity generation scheme includes plans to build a 16 MW hydropower plant in the city of Graz and a 39 MW wind farm located in the mountainous region of Deutschlandsberg, together with their grid connection facilities. The electricity distribution part covers extensions and refurbishments of the low- and medium- voltage electricity distribution grid in Styria.

The hydropower and wind power plants in the project will contribute to national and EU renewable energy targets. The network investment programme aims to improve the quality and the reliability of grid infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is an expansion of a distribution electricity network and construction of a new hydroelectric power generation plant and a wind farm in Styria, Austria. The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Here, the competent authority in line with Austrian environmental law (UVP-G 2000) requested an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) including public consultation for a wind farm and hydroelectric power plant. The final environmental permits were granted for both. Electricity distribution at medium and low voltage, are typically implemented with low or insignificant environmental impact. The environmental impact of all the projects will be further appraised.

The European Commission has exempted the generation of electricity in Austria from public procurement provisions by Decision 2008/585/EC. The Bank will review the project's procurement procedures to ensure that its funds are used appropriately for the purchase of works, goods and services.

Related documents
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA - Link to website of Competent Authority for ESIA documentation
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA - Link to website of Competent Authority for ESIA documentation
Publication Date
6 Dec 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72351229
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150825
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68622835
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150825
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA
Publication Date
15 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154884910
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150825
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA - Link to website of Competent Authority for ESIA documentation
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA
Other links
Summary sheet
HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA
Data sheet
HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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