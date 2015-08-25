HYDRO AND WIND POWER IN STYRIA

Summary sheet
The project is an investment programme that comprises investment schemes in the production and distribution of electricity in Styria, Austria. The electricity generation scheme includes plans to build a 16 MW hydropower plant in the city of Graz and a 39 MW wind farm located in the mountainous region of Deutschlandsberg, together with their grid connection facilities. The electricity distribution part covers extensions and refurbishments of the low- and medium- voltage electricity distribution grid in Styria.
The hydropower and wind power plants in the project will contribute to national and EU renewable energy targets. The network investment programme aims to improve the quality and the reliability of grid infrastructure.
The project is an expansion of a distribution electricity network and construction of a new hydroelectric power generation plant and a wind farm in Styria, Austria. The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Here, the competent authority in line with Austrian environmental law (UVP-G 2000) requested an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) including public consultation for a wind farm and hydroelectric power plant. The final environmental permits were granted for both. Electricity distribution at medium and low voltage, are typically implemented with low or insignificant environmental impact. The environmental impact of all the projects will be further appraised.
The European Commission has exempted the generation of electricity in Austria from public procurement provisions by Decision 2008/585/EC. The Bank will review the project's procurement procedures to ensure that its funds are used appropriately for the purchase of works, goods and services.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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