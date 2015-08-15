Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 43,500,000
Energy : € 43,500,000
Signature date(s)
15/09/2016 : € 43,500,000
Other links
Related public register
29/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION- Regione Marche
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION - Regione Abruzzo
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/09/2016
20150815
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAS TRANSMISSION
Italian gas transmission company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the following components to be implemented over the 2016-2020 period:
(i) Construction of a new 75 km-long pipeline (Cellino-San Marco - Section II), between the provinces of Teramo and Fermo in central Italy;
(ii) New connections and revamping of old sections of the company's network.

The project will help to improve the security, safety and reliability of gas supply. Most of the components will be located within Italian cohesion priority regions. With regards to the Bank's objectives, the financing of this project will contribute to the security of energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. It is also in line with the Bank's energy lending policy to gas networks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The promoter has carried out an EIA for the Cellino San Marco pipeline - Section II and the environmental permit has been issued by the competent authority. The permit processes for the smaller components will also be reviewed during appraisal.

The investment is subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
29/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION- Regione Marche
28/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION - Regione Abruzzo
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION- Regione Marche
Publication Date
29 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65045003
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150815
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION - Regione Abruzzo
Publication Date
28 Apr 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65053075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150815
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
28 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67286320
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150815
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
10 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155958172
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150815
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION- Regione Marche
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION - Regione Abruzzo
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION
Other links
Summary sheet
GAS TRANSMISSION
Data sheet
SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications