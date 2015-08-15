SOCIETA GASDOTTI ITALIA - GAS TRANSMISSION

Summary sheet
The project consists of the following components to be implemented over the 2016-2020 period:
(i) Construction of a new 75 km-long pipeline (Cellino-San Marco - Section II), between the provinces of Teramo and Fermo in central Italy;
(ii) New connections and revamping of old sections of the company's network.
The project will help to improve the security, safety and reliability of gas supply. Most of the components will be located within Italian cohesion priority regions. With regards to the Bank's objectives, the financing of this project will contribute to the security of energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. It is also in line with the Bank's energy lending policy to gas networks.
Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The promoter has carried out an EIA for the Cellino San Marco pipeline - Section II and the environmental permit has been issued by the competent authority. The permit processes for the smaller components will also be reviewed during appraisal.
The investment is subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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