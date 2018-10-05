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TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 180,000,000
Education : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2020 : € 80,000,000
5/10/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/10/2018
20150654
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 207 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, covering the design, construction and equipping, will provide Trinity College Dublin (TCD) with three new buildings, including the refurbishment of its Arts block. In addition, 300 new beds will be created at its Dartry student accommodation site, located within 5 km to the south of the main campus.

The purpose is to provide TCD with modern state-of-the-art teaching and learning environments as well as new laboratories to continue research in the fields of engineering, energy, natural sciences and statistics. This will have a positive impact on education and contribute to Ireland's innovation capacity. Furthermore, it will also improve the urban environment and energy efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers universities and research facilities of a kind which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will contain new construction of and renovation to public buildings; therefore compliance with directive 2010/32/EU on the energy efficiency in buildings will be verified during the appraisal.

EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84337606
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150654
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE
Other links
Summary sheet
TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE
Data sheet
TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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