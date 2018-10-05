TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

Summary sheet
The project, covering the design, construction and equipping, will provide Trinity College Dublin (TCD) with three new buildings, including the refurbishment of its Arts block. In addition, 300 new beds will be created at its Dartry student accommodation site, located within 5 km to the south of the main campus.
The purpose is to provide TCD with modern state-of-the-art teaching and learning environments as well as new laboratories to continue research in the fields of engineering, energy, natural sciences and statistics. This will have a positive impact on education and contribute to Ireland's innovation capacity. Furthermore, it will also improve the urban environment and energy efficiency.
The project covers universities and research facilities of a kind which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will contain new construction of and renovation to public buildings; therefore compliance with directive 2010/32/EU on the energy efficiency in buildings will be verified during the appraisal.
EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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