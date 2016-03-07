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SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 68,662,455.35
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 68,662,455.35
Services : € 13,732,491.07
Urban development : € 54,929,964.28
Signature date(s)
21/07/2016 : € 13,732,491.07
21/07/2016 : € 54,929,964.28
Other links
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V
Related public register
14/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V

Summary sheet

Release date
7 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2016
20150587
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V
MUNICIPALITY OF SZCZECIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 300 million (EUR 68 million)
PLN 1150 million (EUR 262 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of small, medium and large urban infrastructure investments in the City of Szczecin.

The operation will support the implementation of a comprehensive investment policy for the City of Szczecin. This policy is expected to contribute to the Szczecin Development Strategy 2025, whose objectives focus on enhancing of the quality of life, developing a modern and competitive economy, enhancing human capital and improving the attractiveness of the metropolitan area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes might fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. If any scheme had a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC) the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into national law.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) as implemented by national law, including the publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU, if and where appropriate.

Related documents
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V
14/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V
Publication Date
8 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66902853
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150587
Sector(s)
Urban development
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V
Publication Date
14 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160020231
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150587
Sector(s)
Urban development
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V
Related public register
14/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V
Other links
Summary sheet
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V
Data sheet
SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE V

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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