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UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 36,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 36,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 36,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/05/2016 : € 36,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO

Summary sheet

Release date
19 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/05/2016
20150570
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO
UNIACQUE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 36 million
EUR 115 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

2014-2019 investments in water and wastewater schemes

The project will help ensure compliance with tighter environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation. The project will therefore contribute to improving the local population's quality of life and the quality of the environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have a positive environmental and social impact on water and wastewater services in line with the standards mandated by the Urban Wastewater Directive (91/271/EEC), as amended by Directive 98/15/EC, and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU will be respected and the Bank will publish the non-technical summary of the EIA on its website.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and when required.

Related documents
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO
Publication Date
5 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64574075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150570
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151648678
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150570
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO
Data sheet
UNIACQUE SETTORE IDRICO BERGAMO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications