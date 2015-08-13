PROGRAMM NAHVERKEHR BADEN-WURTTEMBERG NETZ 1

The manufacture of rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337EEC as modified. It is not clear yet if any depots are necessary at this stage. As an associated facility, new depots might be necessary. These could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, and therefore may be subject to an EIA procedure. German law requires complying with Directive 92/2011/EC, as amended, to obtain building permits for such elements. If construction of new facilities will be required, then the promoter undertakes to inform the Bank on environmental compliance by submitting a copy of the environmental decision and the non-technical summary of the EIA (if applicable), as well as evidence that the requirements of the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EC and the EU Birds Directive 79/409/EC have been fulfilled (form A/B or equivalent document to the satisfaction of the Bank) – if applicable.