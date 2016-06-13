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TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Telecom : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2016 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Related press
Germany: EIB promotes mobile broadband development

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2016
20150442
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
TELEFONICA GERMANY GMBH & CO OHG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investments in the expansion, modernisation and consolidation of the promoter's mobile access network after the acquisition of its competitor E-Plus. The objective is to create an optimised network with significantly better network quality through increased coverage for a wider provision of advanced mobile broadband services in Germany. The main implemention phase will be carried out during the years 2016 and 2017.

The project will increase the quality and coverage of the promoter's mobile network in the country, enabling provision of advanced mobile broadband services also in more rural and remote areas. Accordingly, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the overall creation of sustainable growth and employment in Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment. No particular negative residual environmental impact is expected.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB promotes mobile broadband development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67619573
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150442
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134656006
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150442
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Other links
Summary sheet
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Data sheet
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Related press
Germany: EIB promotes mobile broadband development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB promotes mobile broadband development
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND MOBILE BROADBAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications