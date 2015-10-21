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ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 390,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 390,000,000
Transport : € 390,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/04/2016 : € 390,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/04/2016
20150365
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
AUTOROUTES DU SUD DE LA FRANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 410 million
EUR 825 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Relocation works of the A9 around Montpellier in southern France

The main benefits of the project are expected to be improvements to the environment and safety and in traffic fluidity and management, leading to reduced congestion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/406/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
19/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
Publication Date
19 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65335723
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
Publication Date
20 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65349871
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95059406
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150365
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
Related public register
20/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
Other links
Summary sheet
ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9
Data sheet
ASF DEPLACEMENT DE L A9

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications