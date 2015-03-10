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FORD OTOSAN RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORD OTOSAN RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORD OTOSAN RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
2 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2015
20150310
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FORD OTOSAN RDI
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the years 2015-2017, in particular for the development of new commercial vehicles.

The investments will focus on RDI activities related to the development of next generation light and heavy duty commercial vehicles, as well as modernisation of production lines/process innovation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for similar activities, and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to Directive 2011/92/EU if located in the EU. Any possible environmental issues, including coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will, however, be verified during the project's appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The proposed EIB finance and the total project cost figures provided below represent initial EIB estimates of maximum amounts and are subject to verification during appraisal. As such, the final amounts may vary.

Related documents
16/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORD OTOSAN RDI
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORD OTOSAN RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORD OTOSAN RDI
Publication Date
16 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67777258
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150310
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORD OTOSAN RDI
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123889745
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150310
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORD OTOSAN RDI
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORD OTOSAN RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
FORD OTOSAN RDI
Data sheet
FORD OTOSAN RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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