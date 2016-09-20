STADTENTWAESSERUNG HAMBURG II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Financing of investments in the Hamburg sewerage system in the years 2016-2019
The project concerns the investment programme of Hamburger Stadtentwaesserung for the period of 2016-2019 that will improve the efficiency and sustainability of wastewater services in Hamburg. It includes rehabilitation and upgrading of sewer systems and necessary lifecycle investments at the wastewater treatment plants. The project will assist in maintaining compliance with the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC and the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC.
The schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU. Environmental impact assessment procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. Where appropriate the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives are applied. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU directives. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.
The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of Procurement Directive 2014/25/EU. All project contracts shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation - Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 2007/66/EC in this case - as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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