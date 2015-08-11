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ENGINEERING RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2015 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGINEERING RDI II

Summary sheet

Release date
11 August 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2015
20150261
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENGINEERING RDI II
ENGINEERING - INGEGNERIA INFORMATICA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 118 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to investments in research, development and innovation (RDI).

The project concerns RDI investments for new software technologies as well as the development of new applications for the public administration, financial institutions, utilities and telecom companies. The activities are carried out in Italy and are partially co-funded by Horizon 2020 or by national programmes. The R&D programme will be implemented from 2015 to 2017.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment is therefore not needed as per EIA directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. As such, the promoter is not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
30/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING RDI II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGINEERING RDI II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING RDI II
Publication Date
30 Oct 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62698985
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150261
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGINEERING RDI II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88892182
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150261
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGINEERING RDI II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENGINEERING RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
ENGINEERING RDI II
Data sheet
ENGINEERING RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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