KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS

Summary sheet
Investment programme in heating, wind/hydro power production and grid investments during 2014-2017 by the regional multi-sector energy company of Carinthia.
The project will promote the development and modernisation of the electricity distribution and district heating networks of KELAG, as well as adding and restoring renewable energy production. It will enable KELAG to maintain/improve the current levels of network reliability and safety and add new customer connections.
Hydro, wind and district heating schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), whereby the need for an EIA is determined by the competent national authority. Electricity distribution at medium and low voltage, district heating and refurbishments of hydropower plants are typically implemented with low or insignificant environmental impact.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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