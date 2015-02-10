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KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/07/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/07/2015
20150210
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS
KELAG-KAERNTNER ELEKTRIZITAETS-AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme in heating, wind/hydro power production and grid investments during 2014-2017 by the regional multi-sector energy company of Carinthia.

The project will promote the development and modernisation of the electricity distribution and district heating networks of KELAG, as well as adding and restoring renewable energy production. It will enable KELAG to maintain/improve the current levels of network reliability and safety and add new customer connections.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hydro, wind and district heating schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA), whereby the need for an EIA is determined by the competent national authority. Electricity distribution at medium and low voltage, district heating and refurbishments of hydropower plants are typically implemented with low or insignificant environmental impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60134457
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94467638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150210
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS
Data sheet
KELAG ENERGY PRODUCTION AND NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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