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TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 500,000,000
Telecom : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2015 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2015
20150189
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TI - ACCELERATED HIGH SPEED BROADBAND ROLLOUT
TELECOM ITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1808 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the accelerated investment plan of Telecom Italia for next generation networks.

The project concerns the rollout of a new broadband access network (combined fibre and copper solutions) in order to provide ultra-high-speed broadband services in Italy. In total it is planned to increase the network reach by about 7m households and to increase the population coverage by 32% to 60% of all Italian households. About 30% of the investment will be dedicated to the Mezzogiorno region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works typically have limited residual environmental effects as they are mainly carried out in urban areas alongside roads.
Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC).

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT
Publication Date
6 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63892243
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150189
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77015589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150189
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT
Other links
Summary sheet
TI - ACCELERATED HIGH SPEED BROADBAND ROLLOUT
Data sheet
TI - ACCELERATED FIXED HIGH SPEED BB ROLLOUT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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