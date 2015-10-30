Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

FAMILY MOSAIC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,056,022.41
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 140,056,022.41
Urban development : € 140,056,022.41
Signature date(s)
9/08/2019 : € 140,056,022.41
Other links
Related public register
28/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAMILY MOSAIC
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FAMILY MOSAIC

Summary sheet

Release date
30 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/08/2019
20150079
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FAMILY MOSAIC
FAMILY MOSAIC HOUSING
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 130 million (EUR 174 million)
GBP 300 million (EUR 402 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the construction and eligible refurbishment of energy-efficient social housing estates in London and Essex

The project will concern the financing of investments in the social and affordable housing stock of Family Mosaic, a large not-for-profit registered provider of social housing in England, managing some 24,000 units in London and Essex, in the years 2015-2019. EIB funding will concern eligible refurbishment and new construction of social and affordable housing and associated infrastructure facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
28/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAMILY MOSAIC
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FAMILY MOSAIC

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAMILY MOSAIC
Publication Date
28 Aug 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62723894
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150079
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FAMILY MOSAIC
Publication Date
28 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253127646
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150079
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FAMILY MOSAIC
Related public register
28/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FAMILY MOSAIC
Other links
Summary sheet
FAMILY MOSAIC
Data sheet
FAMILY MOSAIC

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications