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BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 93,722,908.24
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 93,722,908.24
Industry : € 11,809,086.44
Transport : € 28,116,872.47
Urban development : € 53,796,949.33
Signature date(s)
1/12/2015 : € 11,809,086.44
1/12/2015 : € 28,116,872.47
1/12/2015 : € 53,796,949.33
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2015
20140708
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
BYDGOSZCZ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 400 million
PLN 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers small, medium and large investment schemes in the city of Bydgoszcz. The investments are mainly in the fields of public transport, road upgrading, urban renewal and construction or upgrading of public buildings.

The project will contribute to the implementation of the sustainable development strategy of the city of Bydgoszcz, and in particular to the improvement of urban infrastructure such as the internal road network and public transport, public buildings (schools, health and social care centres, cultural amenities), as well as regeneration of selected city districts.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The promoter will be required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal, as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Related documents
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Publication Date
15 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60310883
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140708
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165245660
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140708
Sector(s)
Transport
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Other links
Summary sheet
BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV
Data sheet
BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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