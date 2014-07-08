BYDGOSZCZ MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project covers small, medium and large investment schemes in the city of Bydgoszcz. The investments are mainly in the fields of public transport, road upgrading, urban renewal and construction or upgrading of public buildings.
The project will contribute to the implementation of the sustainable development strategy of the city of Bydgoszcz, and in particular to the improvement of urban infrastructure such as the internal road network and public transport, public buildings (schools, health and social care centres, cultural amenities), as well as regeneration of selected city districts.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The promoter will be required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal, as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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