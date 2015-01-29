TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH

Summary sheet
Upgrading of the Arlbergtunnel and the Perjentunnel in line with the EU Tunnel Safety Directive.
The project is embedded into ASFINAG’s 2013-2018 tunnel safety investment programme. It is located on the 62km-long S16 Arlberg Expressway (E60) between Zams (Landeck) and Bludenz. The project has two components: (i) modernisation of the 14km-long bi-directional single-tube Arlberg tunnel, and (ii) the modernisation and upgrading to 2 x 2 tubes standard of the existing bi-directional single-tube Perjen and Lötz tunnels with a total length of 3.2km.
During appraisal the Bank will verify compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC as and where appropriate.
The impact of Directive 2004/54/EC on road safety in tunnels, as amended by Regulation (EC) No 596/2009 of 18 June 2009, and of Directive 2008/96/CE on road safety, will be verified as well.
The project’s compliance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC) has been checked.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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