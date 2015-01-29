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TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 180,000,000
Transport : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/09/2015 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH

Summary sheet

Release date
29 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/09/2015
20140586
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH
ASFINAG AUTOBAHNEN- UND SCHNELLSTRASSEN-FINANZIERUNGS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 362 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrading of the Arlbergtunnel and the Perjentunnel in line with the EU Tunnel Safety Directive.

The project is embedded into ASFINAG’s 2013-2018 tunnel safety investment programme. It is located on the 62km-long S16 Arlberg Expressway (E60) between Zams (Landeck) and Bludenz. The project has two components: (i) modernisation of the 14km-long bi-directional single-tube Arlberg tunnel, and (ii) the modernisation and upgrading to 2 x 2 tubes standard of the existing bi-directional single-tube Perjen and Lötz tunnels with a total length of 3.2km.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

During appraisal the Bank will verify compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC as and where appropriate.
The impact of Directive 2004/54/EC on road safety in tunnels, as amended by Regulation (EC) No 596/2009 of 18 June 2009, and of Directive 2008/96/CE on road safety, will be verified as well.

The project’s compliance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC) has been checked.

Related documents
14/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH
Publication Date
14 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59128268
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140586
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150771066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140586
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH
Other links
Summary sheet
TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH
Data sheet
TUNNELSICHERHEIT WESTOESTERREICH

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications