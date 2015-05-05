ST MAARTEN FIBRE TO THE HOME (FTTH)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Telecom - Information and communication
The project concerns the rollout of a fibre access network on the Island of Sint Maarten (Dutch part of the island) in order to provide high speed fixed broadband telecom services to residential and business users. Provision of triple play (voice, internet, TV) services to around 14 500 homes is planned.
The project will increase the availability and quality of advanced broadband services in the country, and will therefore help to bridge the digital divide in St Maarten and contribute to economic development.
If located in the EU, the investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) would not fall under Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). The related works for such broadband networks have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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