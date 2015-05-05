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ST MAARTEN FIBRE TO THE HOME (FTTH)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
St. Maarten : € 8,000,000
Telecom : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/11/2015 : € 8,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ST MAARTEN FIBRE TO THE HOME (FTTH)

Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2015
20140567
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ST MAARTEN FIBRE TO THE HOME (FTTH)
SINT MAARTEN TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING COMPANY NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 21 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rollout of a fibre access network on the Island of Sint Maarten (Dutch part of the island) in order to provide high speed fixed broadband telecom services to residential and business users. Provision of triple play (voice, internet, TV) services to around 14 500 homes is planned.

The project will increase the availability and quality of advanced broadband services in the country, and will therefore help to bridge the digital divide in St Maarten and contribute to economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) would not fall under Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). The related works for such broadband networks have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ST MAARTEN FIBRE TO THE HOME (FTTH)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ST MAARTEN FIBRE TO THE HOME (FTTH)
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60141935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140567
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
St. Maarten
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ST MAARTEN FIBRE TO THE HOME (FTTH)
Other links
Summary sheet
ST MAARTEN FIBRE TO THE HOME (FTTH)
Data sheet
ST MAARTEN FIBRE TO THE HOME (FTTH)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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