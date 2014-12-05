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MERCK PHARMA R&D II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 400,000,000
Industry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/05/2015 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D II

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2015
20140559
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MERCK PHARMA R&D II
MERCK KGaA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 888 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research and development (R&D) investments in clinical development in the oncology and immunology fields between 2015 and 2018.

The project covers Merck's research activities in oncology and immunology.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not required by EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The promoter has an integrated environmental management policy and effective operating procedures in place which are in line with best industry standards.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter’s procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
23/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D II
Publication Date
23 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60469409
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140559
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERCK PHARMA R&D II
Other links
Summary sheet
MERCK PHARMA R&D II
Data sheet
MERCK PHARMA R&D II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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