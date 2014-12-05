MERCK PHARMA R&D II

Summary sheet
Research and development (R&D) investments in clinical development in the oncology and immunology fields between 2015 and 2018.
The project covers Merck's research activities in oncology and immunology.
The project concerns investments in research and development that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not required by EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The promoter has an integrated environmental management policy and effective operating procedures in place which are in line with best industry standards.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter’s procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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