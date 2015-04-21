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DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT - Alexandra Basin Redevelopment Project
Related public register
08/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
21 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2015
20140463
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT
DUBLIN PORT CO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Infrastructure works in the port of Dublin to accommodate traffic growth and prepare for increases in ship size, including construction of new quays and jetties, reclamation works and deepening of the access channel.

The main objective of the project is to improve operations and increase capacity for roll-on-roll-off freight traffic in the port of Dublin in response to market demand. The project will adapt existing port infrastructure approaching the end of its useful life.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental impact statement has been prepared for the project.

A Natura impact statement (NIS) has also been prepared for the project. It considered the potential for significant impact arising from the proposed Alexandra Basin Redevelopment and associated capital dredging scheme that would have the potential to adversely affect any Natura 2000 site. The proposed project works do not lie within any Natura 2000 designation; however, they are in close proximity to four sites. The potential for direct, indirect and cumulative impact affecting the Natura 2000 sites was assessed and where necessary mitigation measures were considered.

The NIS concluded that the proposed project with the implementation of the prescribed mitigation measures would not give rise to significant impact, either individually or in combination with other plans and projects, in a manner which would adversely affect the integrity of any designated site within the Natura 2000 network.

These findings will be verified during the appraisal.

The project’s compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are undertaken in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT - Alexandra Basin Redevelopment Project
08/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT - Alexandra Basin Redevelopment Project
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56122391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140463
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
8 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61220749
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140463
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT - Alexandra Basin Redevelopment Project
Related public register
08/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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