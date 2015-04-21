DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT

An environmental impact statement has been prepared for the project.



A Natura impact statement (NIS) has also been prepared for the project. It considered the potential for significant impact arising from the proposed Alexandra Basin Redevelopment and associated capital dredging scheme that would have the potential to adversely affect any Natura 2000 site. The proposed project works do not lie within any Natura 2000 designation; however, they are in close proximity to four sites. The potential for direct, indirect and cumulative impact affecting the Natura 2000 sites was assessed and where necessary mitigation measures were considered.



The NIS concluded that the proposed project with the implementation of the prescribed mitigation measures would not give rise to significant impact, either individually or in combination with other plans and projects, in a manner which would adversely affect the integrity of any designated site within the Natura 2000 network.



These findings will be verified during the appraisal.



The project’s compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.