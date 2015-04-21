DUBLIN PORT DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
Infrastructure works in the port of Dublin to accommodate traffic growth and prepare for increases in ship size, including construction of new quays and jetties, reclamation works and deepening of the access channel.
The main objective of the project is to improve operations and increase capacity for roll-on-roll-off freight traffic in the port of Dublin in response to market demand. The project will adapt existing port infrastructure approaching the end of its useful life.
An environmental impact statement has been prepared for the project.
A Natura impact statement (NIS) has also been prepared for the project. It considered the potential for significant impact arising from the proposed Alexandra Basin Redevelopment and associated capital dredging scheme that would have the potential to adversely affect any Natura 2000 site. The proposed project works do not lie within any Natura 2000 designation; however, they are in close proximity to four sites. The potential for direct, indirect and cumulative impact affecting the Natura 2000 sites was assessed and where necessary mitigation measures were considered.
The NIS concluded that the proposed project with the implementation of the prescribed mitigation measures would not give rise to significant impact, either individually or in combination with other plans and projects, in a manner which would adversely affect the integrity of any designated site within the Natura 2000 network.
These findings will be verified during the appraisal.
The project’s compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are undertaken in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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