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URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,401,738,155.3
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 1,401,738,155.3
Transport : € 1,401,738,155.3
Signature date(s)
19/06/2015 : € 1,401,738,155.3
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - London Underground's Bank Station Capacity Upgrade
Related public register
21/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - Victoria Station Upgrade
Related press
United Kingdom: Billion pound EIB backing for London transport

Summary sheet

Release date
20 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/06/2015
20140359
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON
TRANSPORT FOR LONDON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 1000 million
GBP 2173 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of schemes that renew and upgrade existing track lines and stations of the London Underground, as well as the construction of a network of cycle tracks, connecting the city with the surrounding suburbs.

The project will increase the capacity and quality of public transport services in the Greater London area and thereby support sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives. The project indirectly contributes to growth and employment, as the forecasted population and employment growth in Greater London is only possible if the capacity of the London Underground, the city’s key transport mode, is enlarged and its facilities modernised.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the upgrading schemes may have an environmental impact and therefore fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance with the EIA Directive, and whether the schemes were included in a plan or programme that was subject to strategic environmental assessment (and thus an assessment of the cumulative impacts in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC), will be reviewed during appraisal. Compliance with Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will also be addressed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - London Underground's Bank Station Capacity Upgrade
21/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - Victoria Station Upgrade
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Billion pound EIB backing for London transport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - London Underground's Bank Station Capacity Upgrade
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57155704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140359
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON
Publication Date
21 Apr 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58534850
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140359
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - Victoria Station Upgrade
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57159063
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140359
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - London Underground's Bank Station Capacity Upgrade
Related public register
21/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - Victoria Station Upgrade
Other links
Summary sheet
URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON
Data sheet
URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON
Related press
United Kingdom: Billion pound EIB backing for London transport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Billion pound EIB backing for London transport
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - London Underground's Bank Station Capacity Upgrade
Related public register
21/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - URBAN MOBILITY FOR LONDON - Victoria Station Upgrade

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications