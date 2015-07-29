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AGRI-VIE FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,415,349.88
Sector(s)
Services : € 2,483,069.98
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 4,966,139.95
Industry : € 4,966,139.95
Signature date(s)
20/01/2017 : € 2,483,069.98
20/01/2017 : € 4,966,139.95
20/01/2017 : € 4,966,139.95
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRI-VIE FUND II
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRI-VIE FUND II
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

Summary sheet

Release date
29 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/01/2017
20140272
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGRI-VIE FUND II
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is an equity participation of up to EUR 15m in Agri-Vie Fund II Limited. The fund is a specialised, closed-end food and agribusiness private equity fund with an investment focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa for up to 25%, with a strategic focus on southern and eastern Africa and a selective presence over time in west and central Africa if justified by opportunity flow. The fund's anticipated target size is USD 175m.

The fund will mostly provide equity and quasi-equity funding to high-growth companies operating in the valued-added components of the food and agribusiness value chain (e.g. processing, distribution, marketing, services, etc.) and coupled with some vertically integrated primary agriculture exposure. At target size, the fund intends to finance approximately 10-14 companies. The food and agribusiness sector represents more than 40% of the GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa and employs more than 60% of the labour force of the region. By supporting private sector development in agribusiness, the fund is expected to deliver financial return and social benefits (including job creation, growth and economic diversification of rural areas, sustainable raw material supply, and increase of the output/export base of economies in the region).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

The fund will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRI-VIE FUND II
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRI-VIE FUND II
Related projects
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRI-VIE FUND II
Publication Date
25 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60790558
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140272
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRI-VIE FUND II
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238606108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140272
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Services
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRI-VIE FUND II
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AGRI-VIE FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
AGRI-VIE FUND II
Data sheet
AGRI-VIE FUND II
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications