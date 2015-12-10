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ACP SMALLHOLDER FINANCING FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2017 : € 5,000,000
12/04/2019 : € 5,000,000
10/04/2019 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - FR - « Paysages durables dans L'Est de Magagascar »
Related public register
09/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - EN - “Sustainable Landscapes Eastern Madagascar sub-project”

Summary sheet

Release date
10 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2017
20140195
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACP SMALLHOLDER FINANCING FACILITY
Multiple Intermediaries
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The facility will primarily provide a lending framework for local financial institutions with experience in agricultural lending. Technical assistance is envisaged to increase the agricultural lending capacity of financial intermediaries and support farmers in efficient and sustainable farm management and development including diversification of their income base.

The overarching goal of the facility is poverty reduction, by strengthening the productivity and income base of smallholders who are the key engine of rural development. The development potential will be unlocked by (i) enhancing access to credits and (ii) promotion of sustainable agriculture and value addition. The ACP Smallholder Facility will also create valuable employment opportunities in many poor countries in Africa.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will be required to ensure compliance of their investment with the standards established in the EIB environmental and social handbook which is based on the principles of EU legislation as appropriated.

They are not affected by the public procurement procedures as foreseen in the EIB's Guide for Procurement.

Related documents
09/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - FR - « Paysages durables dans L'Est de Magagascar »
09/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - EN - “Sustainable Landscapes Eastern Madagascar sub-project”

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - FR - « Paysages durables dans L'Est de Magagascar »
Publication Date
9 Sep 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66719285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS)
Project Number
20140195
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - EN - “Sustainable Landscapes Eastern Madagascar sub-project”
Publication Date
9 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66717571
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS)
Project Number
20140195
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - FR - « Paysages durables dans L'Est de Magagascar »
Related public register
09/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) - EN - “Sustainable Landscapes Eastern Madagascar sub-project”
Other links
Summary sheet
ACP SMALLHOLDER FINANCING FACILITY
Data sheet
ACP SMALLHOLDER FINANCING FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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