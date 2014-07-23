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SKODA ENGINE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 475,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 475,000,000
Industry : € 475,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/11/2014 : € 475,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKODA ENGINE RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
23 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/11/2014
20140093
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SKODA ENGINE RDI
SKODA AUTO AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 475 million
EUR 959 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns: (i) selected R&D activities for the development and integration of efficient conventional and alternative powertrains, (ii) the capital expenditures related to the R&D activities, for the preproduction and set-up of production on sites located in cohesion priority regions and (iii) the company's vocational training expenditures.

Increase of fuel efficiency in motor vehicles, the reduction of CO2 emissions and of local pollutant emissions. Conventional diesel and petrol powertrains, electrified (plug-in hybrid and battery electric) platforms, and also compressed natural gas powertrains are concerned. In addition, the R&D activities cover the development of safety related systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an EIA under Directive 2011/92/EU, except if the related capital expenditures concern construction or refurbishment of test stands or buildings that could fall under Annex II of the EIA directive. Any possible environmental issue will be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
03/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKODA ENGINE RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKODA ENGINE RDI
Publication Date
3 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55857583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140093
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKODA ENGINE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
SKODA ENGINE RDI
Data sheet
SKODA ENGINE RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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