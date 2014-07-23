SKODA ENGINE RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns: (i) selected R&D activities for the development and integration of efficient conventional and alternative powertrains, (ii) the capital expenditures related to the R&D activities, for the preproduction and set-up of production on sites located in cohesion priority regions and (iii) the company's vocational training expenditures.
Increase of fuel efficiency in motor vehicles, the reduction of CO2 emissions and of local pollutant emissions. Conventional diesel and petrol powertrains, electrified (plug-in hybrid and battery electric) platforms, and also compressed natural gas powertrains are concerned. In addition, the R&D activities cover the development of safety related systems.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an EIA under Directive 2011/92/EU, except if the related capital expenditures concern construction or refurbishment of test stands or buildings that could fall under Annex II of the EIA directive. Any possible environmental issue will be verified during the project appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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