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AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 166,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 166,000,000
Transport : € 166,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2017 : € 166,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Rapport de l'Etude Environnementale et Sociale du Tronçon Prioritaire Tunis-Jelma
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Rapport Resumé de l'Etude Environnementale et Sociale du Tronçon Prioritaire Tunis-Jelma
Related public register
01/09/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2017
20140052
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE
MINISTERE DE L'EQUIPEMENT, DE L'HABITAT ET DE L'AMENAGEMENT DU TERRITOIRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 166 million
EUR 332 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 98.9 km long 2 x 2 motorway on a new alignment in the central part of Tunisia between the cities of Sbikha (some 30 km north of Kairouan) and Jelma.

The project benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor, due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer safety benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. One main Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure, including public consultation, has been carried out in accordance with national legislation in Tunisia. The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
17/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Rapport de l'Etude Environnementale et Sociale du Tronçon Prioritaire Tunis-Jelma
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE
16/11/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Rapport Resumé de l'Etude Environnementale et Sociale du Tronçon Prioritaire Tunis-Jelma
01/09/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation
Publication Date
17 Dec 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80573746
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140052
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Rapport de l'Etude Environnementale et Sociale du Tronçon Prioritaire Tunis-Jelma
Publication Date
16 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79594097
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140052
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE
Publication Date
30 Jan 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78600935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140052
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Rapport Resumé de l'Etude Environnementale et Sociale du Tronçon Prioritaire Tunis-Jelma
Publication Date
16 Nov 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79555640
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140052
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Publication Date
1 Sep 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86663676
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20140052
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Cadre de Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Rapport de l'Etude Environnementale et Sociale du Tronçon Prioritaire Tunis-Jelma
Related public register
30/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Rapport Resumé de l'Etude Environnementale et Sociale du Tronçon Prioritaire Tunis-Jelma
Related public register
01/09/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Other links
Summary sheet
AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE
Data sheet
AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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