AUTOROUTE DU CENTRE

Summary sheet
Construction of a 98.9 km long 2 x 2 motorway on a new alignment in the central part of Tunisia between the cities of Sbikha (some 30 km north of Kairouan) and Jelma.
The project benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor, due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer safety benefits.
If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. One main Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure, including public consultation, has been carried out in accordance with national legislation in Tunisia. The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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