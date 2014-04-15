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ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 124,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 124,000,000
Energy : € 124,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2015 : € 124,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2015
20140015
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Gas Distribution Networks III
Italy’s leading natural gas distribution company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 124 million
EUR 249 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the Promoter’s on-going investment programme to upgrade and extend its gas distribution networks in some of its concession areas. At this stage, the investments appear to be broadly split into the following categories: the installation of corrosion protection systems in Rome, northern Italy and Sicily; and the upgrading and extension of the network in Rome.
The project will cover concession(s) in the EU cohesion region of Sicily.

The project will enable the Promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, and to improve quality, reliability and efficiency of the gas distribution system. The project will also allow the Promoter to reinforce the network in terms of safety.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Appraisal of the project suggests that none of the components will be required to undertake a full Environmental Impact Assessment per Directive 2011/92/EU.

The investments under the project are subject to the national and EU procurement provisions defined for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
04/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III
Publication Date
4 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53525644
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140858361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140015
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III
Other links
Summary sheet
Gas Distribution Networks III
Data sheet
ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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