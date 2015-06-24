REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT

Summary sheet
The project consists of the purchase of new rolling stock (18) for the regional Nord-Pas-de-Calais rail network.
The new rolling stock will replace the existing rolling stock at the end of its economic life, and will also provide additional capacity for regional rail passenger services.
Rolling stock manufacturing is outside the scope of application of both Annex I and Annex II of Directive 2012/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). During the appraisal, the Bank will check the compliance of the technical specifications of the rolling stock concerning noise and energy efficiency requirements in particular. Arrangements for the disposal of obsolete rolling stock and, if necessary, compliance with EU environmental legislation of the construction or refurbishment of maintenance depots will also be investigated.
The project is implemented by a contracting entity subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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