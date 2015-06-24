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REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 98,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 98,000,000
Transport : € 98,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2015 : € 98,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONAL TRAINS

Summary sheet

Release date
24 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2015
20130570
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
REGION NORD-PAS DE CALAIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 98 million
EUR 197 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the purchase of new rolling stock (18) for the regional Nord-Pas-de-Calais rail network.

The new rolling stock will replace the existing rolling stock at the end of its economic life, and will also provide additional capacity for regional rail passenger services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Rolling stock manufacturing is outside the scope of application of both Annex I and Annex II of Directive 2012/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). During the appraisal, the Bank will check the compliance of the technical specifications of the rolling stock concerning noise and energy efficiency requirements in particular. Arrangements for the disposal of obsolete rolling stock and, if necessary, compliance with EU environmental legislation of the construction or refurbishment of maintenance depots will also be investigated.

The project is implemented by a contracting entity subject to public procurement rules. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
27/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
Related projects
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONAL TRAINS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
27 Aug 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61016762
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130570
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86344059
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130570
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
Other links
Summary sheet
REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
Data sheet
REGION NORD PAS DE CALAIS - MATERIEL ROULANT
Parent project
FRENCH REGIONAL TRAINS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications