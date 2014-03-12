TDC ADVANCED FIXED BROADBAND SERVICES ROLLOUT

Summary sheet
Investments in Denmark to increase the availability and quality of advanced broadband services based on wireline technologies. The project includes the rollout of latest technologies such as fibre access, vectoring and also coax cable networks. This also entails a further geographic network expansion of such services. As a result, the project will help to expand the availability of and enable the provision of broadband services up to ultra-high speed. This project will be implemented during 2014 - 2017.
The network upgrade and expansion will enable the provision of ultra / high speed broadband services to a wider extent in Denmark. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project contributes to the “Digital Agenda for Europe” flagship initiative through the further development and expansion of the fixed telecommunications infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced broadband services, and to reaching the target of broadband coverage at
30 Mbit/s or more for 100% of EU citizens by 2020. The project is thus eligible under article 309 point a) regional development and c) Knowledge Economy (Innovation).
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have typically limited residual environmental effects as they are carried out in populated areas as well as alongside roads.
Nevertheless, the environmental details including the CO2 footprint (if needed) and the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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