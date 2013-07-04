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THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,420,294.2
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 600,420,294.2
Urban development : € 600,420,294.2
Signature date(s)
20/12/2013 : € 600,420,294.2
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Non Technical Summary - Mile End
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Non Technical Summary - Cranbrook
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Environmental Statement - Plymstock Quarry
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Environmental Statement - Havelock
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE

Summary sheet

Release date
4 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2013
20130244
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE
Affordable Housing Finance PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 591 million (GBP 500 million)
EUR 1183 million (GBP 1000 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project involves an EIB loan for up to GBP 500m to a special purpose entity established by The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC) for onlending to final beneficiaries investing in the social housing and urban regeneration sector throughout the UK. The loan will benefit from a UK government guarantee extended to all borrowings of the new special purpose entity (Affordable Housing Finance PLC, following a tender run by the UK Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG).
The Project is a key component of the UK government's housing policy and economic stimulus package.

The Affordable Housing Guarantee Scheme to be run by Affordable Housing Finance PLC, in conjunction with GBP 450m in supporting UK government grants, aims to deliver up to 30,000 new affordable homes to rent by 2015.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The expected size (small to medium scale), location and nature of the social housing schemes make it unlikely that an Environmental Impact Assessment as defined under the EU Directive 2011/92/EU would be required in most cases. The social housing schemes to be financed under the operation have to comply with high environmental standards and will significantly contribute to the improvement of the urban environment. The EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (EPBD) was implemented into UK legislation; the transposition of the Directive’s Recast (2010/31/EU) and its impact on social housing schemes will be further examined during appraisal.

The final beneficiaries are registered social housing providers. They fall under public procurement and will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Non Technical Summary - Mile End
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Non Technical Summary - Cranbrook
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Environmental Statement - Plymstock Quarry
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Environmental Statement - Havelock
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48642002
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130244
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Non Technical Summary - Mile End
Publication Date
18 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155309585
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130244
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Non Technical Summary - Cranbrook
Publication Date
18 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52782477
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130244
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Environmental Statement - Plymstock Quarry
Publication Date
18 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155312735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130244
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Environmental Statement - Havelock
Publication Date
18 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155309302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130244
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE
Publication Date
18 Mar 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
153557100
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130244
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Non Technical Summary - Mile End
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Non Technical Summary - Cranbrook
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Environmental Statement - Plymstock Quarry
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE - Environmental Statement - Havelock
Related public register
18/03/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE
Other links
Summary sheet
THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE
Data sheet
THFC AFFORDABLE HOUSING FINANCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications