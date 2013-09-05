SAB KOMMUNALINFRASTRUKTUR SACHSEN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Framework Loan to support public municipal infrastructure focusing on urban renewal and regeneration of the city centres, including cultural heritage, housing and energy efficiency.
The EIB loan, implementation planned for the 2013-2017 period, will complement the EU- and national grant programmes carried out by Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB) and dedicated to public beneficiaries in Saxony, which is classified as a Convergence region.
All schemes should have an overall positive impact on the environment in the urban areas. However, some of the schemes may fall under Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive and thus might be subject to an environmental assessment. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
In case of public beneficiaries, the Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.