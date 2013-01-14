Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ACCIONA RDI 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 120,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 12,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 78,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/02/2014 : € 12,000,000
7/02/2014 : € 30,000,000
7/02/2014 : € 78,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA RDI 2
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA RDI 2
Related press
Spain: The EIB is granting a EUR 120 million loan to support the research, development and innovation activities of Acciona

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/02/2014
20130114
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACCIONA RDI 2
ACCIONA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in the areas of renewable energy, water treatment, infrastructures and environmental technologies to be carried out between 2013 and 2016.

The project comprises investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the company’s strategic areas, developing innovative technologies in the fields of: i) construction, ii) renewable energy equipment, iii) water desalination and treatment as well as iv) environmental technologies. The project includes also a wide variety of small sub-projects to support the bigger technology platforms, e.g. nanotechnologies, sustainable re-use of construction materials and application of renewables to civil engineering.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. In the light of this the project is not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per directive 2011/92/EU. However, full environmental details will be investigated during the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA RDI 2
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA RDI 2
Other links
Related press
Spain: The EIB is granting a EUR 120 million loan to support the research, development and innovation activities of Acciona

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA RDI 2
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48964194
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130114
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA RDI 2
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79755628
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130114
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA RDI 2
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA RDI 2
Other links
Summary sheet
ACCIONA RDI 2
Data sheet
ACCIONA RDI 2
Related press
Spain: The EIB is granting a EUR 120 million loan to support the research, development and innovation activities of Acciona

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: The EIB is granting a EUR 120 million loan to support the research, development and innovation activities of Acciona
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACCIONA RDI 2
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACCIONA RDI 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications