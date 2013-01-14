ACCIONA RDI 2

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter’s Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in the areas of renewable energy, water treatment, infrastructures and environmental technologies to be carried out between 2013 and 2016.
The project comprises investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the company’s strategic areas, developing innovative technologies in the fields of: i) construction, ii) renewable energy equipment, iii) water desalination and treatment as well as iv) environmental technologies. The project includes also a wide variety of small sub-projects to support the bigger technology platforms, e.g. nanotechnologies, sustainable re-use of construction materials and application of renewables to civil engineering.
The R&D activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. In the light of this the project is not expected to require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per directive 2011/92/EU. However, full environmental details will be investigated during the appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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