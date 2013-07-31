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WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,168,117.68
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 240,168,117.68
Water, sewerage : € 240,168,117.68
Signature date(s)
4/12/2013 : € 240,168,117.68
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2013
20130008
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II
WESSEX WATER SERVICES LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 245 million (GBP 200 million)
EUR 490 million (GBP 400 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project comprises a number of water and wastewater investments to be carried out by Wessex Water Ltd in its service area in South-West England during the remainder of the current 5-year Asset Management period (ending in 2015), with a focus on Climate Action components such as asset resilience (Climate Adaptation) and renewable energy (Climate Mitigation).

The project is driven primarily by the need to upgrade environmental performance and service levels as well as improve reliability of assets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The drinking water quality and environmental regulators independently monitor compliance with drinking water quality standards and effluent discharge permits.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49756239
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130008
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72207908
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130008
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II
Other links
Summary sheet
WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II
Data sheet
WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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