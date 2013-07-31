WESSEX WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP 5-II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Project comprises a number of water and wastewater investments to be carried out by Wessex Water Ltd in its service area in South-West England during the remainder of the current 5-year Asset Management period (ending in 2015), with a focus on Climate Action components such as asset resilience (Climate Adaptation) and renewable energy (Climate Mitigation).
The project is driven primarily by the need to upgrade environmental performance and service levels as well as improve reliability of assets.
The Promoter complies with the requirements of EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. The Promoter carries out Environmental Impact Assessment procedures where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The drinking water quality and environmental regulators independently monitor compliance with drinking water quality standards and effluent discharge permits.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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