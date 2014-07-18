PULA HOSPITAL

Summary sheet
The project consists of rehabilitation and extension of the General Hospital in Pula, including the consolidation of the hospital premises on a single site. The project is located in Pula, in the County of Istria, Republic of Croatia.
The objective of the project is to facilitate the provision of modern healthcare services by upgrading, extending and consolidating the hospital infrastructure.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EU Directive 2011/92/EU; however, the project may fall under the Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development, in which case the decision on whether an EIA is needed or not is up to the local competent authorities. The Bank's services will verify all the environmental details and the decision of the competent authorities during the due diligence.
The Promoter has informed the Bank that works will be procured according to the public procedures regulated by the Public Procurement Act of the Republic of Croatia, which is fully aligned with European procurement legislation. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable national and EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC and once transposed the new Dir. 2014/24/EC on public procurement, and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directive 1989/665/EEC on remedies for the public sector]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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