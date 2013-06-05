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HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 144,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 144,000,000
Transport : € 144,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2021 : € 24,000,000
13/07/2021 : € 25,000,000
20/12/2013 : € 30,000,000
1/04/2019 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2013
20120636
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA
AUTORITA PORTUALE DI RAVENNA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 144 million
EUR 277 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment programme in the port of Ravenna, including capital dredging, rehabilitation and upgrade of existing quay walls and the construction of a new container terminal quay, in order to accommodate larger vessels in the port and increase the port's capacity, efficiency and productivity.

The project will support maritime freight transport as an alternative to other modes and will thus contribute to transport sustainability. The project will result in a more efficient use of resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance of the project with the Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive, Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of EU Directive 2004/17/EC. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / shall be tendered in line with the rules and principles of the EU Treaty, as well as the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC, Directive 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49124793
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120636
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120636
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA
Other links
Summary sheet
HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA
Data sheet
HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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