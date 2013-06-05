HUB PORTUALE DI RAVENNA

Summary sheet
The project consists of an investment programme in the port of Ravenna, including capital dredging, rehabilitation and upgrade of existing quay walls and the construction of a new container terminal quay, in order to accommodate larger vessels in the port and increase the port's capacity, efficiency and productivity.
The project will support maritime freight transport as an alternative to other modes and will thus contribute to transport sustainability. The project will result in a more efficient use of resources.
The compliance of the project with the Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive, Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, including the status of environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of EU Directive 2004/17/EC. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / shall be tendered in line with the rules and principles of the EU Treaty, as well as the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC, Directive 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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