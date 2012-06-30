OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

Summary sheet
Construct and maintain three separate offshore grid connections (HelWin1, SylWin1 and DolWin1) to the German Electricity Grid.
By developing offshore grid connections and linking wind farms to the German Electricity Grid, it helps the country to shift away from nuclear power generation. Moreover by supporting the integration of over 2.2 GW of offshore wind generation into the grid, the project will significantly contribute to reduce CO2 emissions.
Underground/undersea cables and converter stations, both onshore and offshore, by virtue of their technical characteristics are neither listed under Annex I nor Annex II of the EIA Directive. Given the size of the links, however, the competent authorities requested detailed environmental studies including public consultation. Appropriate Assessments of impacts on biodiversity (Habitat and Birds Directive) have been carried out during all authorisation processes with close consultation of relevant National Park authorities. Details will be assessed during appraisal to verify compliance with the Bank’s environmental policy.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
The project cost is not disclosed as it is commercially confidential.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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