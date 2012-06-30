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OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2013 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2013
20120630
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECT
TENNET TSO GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construct and maintain three separate offshore grid connections (HelWin1, SylWin1 and DolWin1) to the German Electricity Grid.

By developing offshore grid connections and linking wind farms to the German Electricity Grid, it helps the country to shift away from nuclear power generation. Moreover by supporting the integration of over 2.2 GW of offshore wind generation into the grid, the project will significantly contribute to reduce CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Underground/undersea cables and converter stations, both onshore and offshore, by virtue of their technical characteristics are neither listed under Annex I nor Annex II of the EIA Directive. Given the size of the links, however, the competent authorities requested detailed environmental studies including public consultation. Appropriate Assessments of impacts on biodiversity (Habitat and Birds Directive) have been carried out during all authorisation processes with close consultation of relevant National Park authorities. Details will be assessed during appraisal to verify compliance with the Bank’s environmental policy.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Comments

The project cost is not disclosed as it is commercially confidential.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49983066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120630
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219058
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120630
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72622822
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120630
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS
Other links
Summary sheet
OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECT
Data sheet
OFFSHORE HVDC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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