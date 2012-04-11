T-MOBILE CZ LTE

Summary sheet
T-MOBILE CZECH REPUBLIC AS
The project concerns the promoter's rollout of a wireless broadband network in the Czech Republic.
The primary objectives of the project are to increase in the growth and employment potential in the Czech Republic and to contribute to the Knowledge economy to promote a research, development and innovation economy. The project will also contribute towards economic and social cohesion in Europe.
Investments in telecommunication projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and OSS) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and EMF radiation. These impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and thus is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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