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T-MOBILE CZ LTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 150,000,000
Telecom : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2012 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - T-MOBILE CZ LTE
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - T-MOBILE CZ LTE

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/04/2014
20120411
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
T-MOBILE CZ NETWORK DEVELOPMENT II
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
T-MOBILE CZECH REPUBLIC AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 328 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's rollout of a wireless broadband network in the Czech Republic.

The primary objectives of the project are to increase in the growth and employment potential in the Czech Republic and to contribute to the Knowledge economy to promote a research, development and innovation economy. The project will also contribute towards economic and social cohesion in Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in telecommunication projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and OSS) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Mobile telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers and EMF radiation. These impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and thus is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - T-MOBILE CZ LTE
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - T-MOBILE CZ LTE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - T-MOBILE CZ LTE
Publication Date
24 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46375493
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120411
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - T-MOBILE CZ LTE
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78749268
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120411
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - T-MOBILE CZ LTE
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - T-MOBILE CZ LTE
Other links
Summary sheet
T-MOBILE CZ NETWORK DEVELOPMENT II
Data sheet
T-MOBILE CZ LTE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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